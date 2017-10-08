Joao Mario praises Spalletti

By Football Italia staff

Inter’s Joao Mario praises the job done so far by Coach Luciano Spalletti, insisting he gives the Nerazzurri ‘added strength.’

The former Roma boss arrived at the San Siro in the summer to replace Stefano Pioli.

Since taking the reins, he has led Inter to six wins from their opening seven matches of the season.

However, in an interview with Mediaset, the Portuguese midfielder would not be drawn on what his side’s objective for the season should be.

“Is the target to get into the Champions League? It’s still early,” Mario said.

“Compared to last year, the organisation has changed. Spalletti has been decisive, he is doing well and his work gives us added strength.”

The player, currently away on international duty, was then asked about the prospect of facing Portugal teammate Andre Silva in next weekend’s Milan derby.

“We have spoken about it, naturally he wants to win too. But we are still concentrating on the national team.”