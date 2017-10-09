Berisha: 'Panucci imposed discipline'

By Football Italia staff

Albania goalkeeper Etrit Berisha, who plays in Serie A for Atalanta, explained how Christian Panucci imposed “discipline” ahead of the Italy game.

It kicks off at the Loro Borici Stadium in Shkoder at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“We have a very difficult and important game for us. We want above all to correct what we got wrong against Spain, so it’s a big test,” Berisha told Sky Sport Italia.

“Panucci has given the team a lot already, we want to prepare our style of football for the future.

“We all know that the Coach is someone who wants a lot of discipline, but above all for us to give 100 per cent in training. That’s what he is known for.”