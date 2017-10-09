NEWS
Monday October 9 2017
Napoli confirm Chiesa offer
By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms he made several offers for Federico Chiesa, but Fiorentina “wouldn’t give me a price-tag.”

There have been reports since the summer that the Partenopei were chasing Chiesa, the teenage son of former Italy hitman Enrico Chiesa.

“I did ask Fiorentina for Chiesa, even up to just 20 days ago, but the Della Valle brothers wouldn’t give me a price-tag,” De Laurentiis told reporters at the Festival del Calcio in Florence.

The 19-year-old midfielder was also reportedly the subject of a €40m plus bonuses bid from Zenit St Petersburg, rejected by the Viola.

This season he has scored two goals with one assist in six Serie A appearances.

