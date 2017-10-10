Milan meet UEFA next month

By Football Italia staff

Milan have reportedly pushed the approval of their budget slightly back, ahead of a meeting with UEFA early next month.

The Rossoneri were taken over by a Chinese consortium earlier this year, with Yonghong Li’s group funding a big summer transfer campaign.

To avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play, the club will present an offer for a voluntary agreement to European football’s governing body.

According to today’s Gazzetta dello Sport, the board meeting to approve the budget for the first half of 2017 has been pushed slightly back.

That’s because it will be necessary to have a clearer idea of the budget for next year, an element that will be crucial in finding a deal with UEFA.

The Financial Fair Play meeting is scheduled for early November, so the budgets will be approved before then.