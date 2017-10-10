NEWS
Tuesday October 10 2017
Report: Milan want Madrid starlet
By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

According to Sport, Milan want Ceballos to be the ‘leader’ of their new-look midfield, despite only joining Madrid from Real Betis over the summer.

The Spain Under-21 international has played just 111 minutes across six games for Los Blancos in 2017-18, although he has scored twice.

Juventus had been linked with Ceballos, prior to signing a six-year contract with Madrid, which reportedly includes a €500m release clause.

