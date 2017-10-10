Milan are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.
According to Sport, Milan want Ceballos to be the ‘leader’ of their new-look midfield, despite only joining Madrid from Real Betis over the summer.
The Spain Under-21 international has played just 111 minutes across six games for Los Blancos in 2017-18, although he has scored twice.
Juventus had been linked with Ceballos, prior to signing a six-year contract with Madrid, which reportedly includes a €500m release clause.