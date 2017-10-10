U21: Italy thrash Morocco

By Football Italia staff

Patrick Cutrone got on the scoresheet again as Italy Under-21s thrashed Morocco 4-0 on Tuesday for their third straight win.

Italy came into the match on the back of big victories over Slovenia and Hungary, but the scoreline didn’t reflect the run of play as the Azzurrini only edged possession, while Morocco had more attempts on target.

Nonetheless, the hosts were more clinical, despite Alessandro Murgia’s disallowed finish, as Vittorio Parigini opened the floodgates on 25 minutes and Cutrone grabbed his fourth goal in as many appearances shortly after.

Substitute Federico Bonazzoli then made it 3-0 just past the hour mark, before Luca Vido also came off the bench to complete the rout in stoppage time.

Italy 4-0 Morocco

Parigini 25, Cutrone 38, Bonazzoli 65, Vido

Italy (first half): Audero; Calabria, Romagna, Mancini, Pezzella, Locatelli, Murgia, Parigini, Cutrone, Favili, Chiesa

Italy (second half): Audero; Adjapong, Capradossi, Mancini, Pezzella, Pessina, Valzania, Depaoli, Bonazzoli, Vido, Orsolini

Morocco: Benabid; Hammouti, Khammas, Bach, Mazraoui, Bassi, Kiyine, Benktib, El Kaouakibi, Dari, En-Nesyri

Referee: Lardot (BEL)