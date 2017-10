Fiorentina lose Gil Dias

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina could be without Gil Dias for several games after the attacker suffered a foot injury while playing for Portugal Under-21s.

A statement on Fiorentina’s official website confirmed Dias had “fractured the fifth proximal phalanx bone in his left foot” during Portugal U21’s 3-1 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday.

Consequently, CalcioNews24 is speculating a downtime of “several weeks” for the Monaco loanee, who had appeared in all seven of the Viola’s Serie A games to date.