Genoa hire new general manager

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have confirmed former Roma, Napoli and Juventus executive Giorgio Perinetti as their new general manager.

A statement on Genoa’s official website added Perinetti would be unveiled to the Press on Thursday morning.

The 66-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Grifone, having spent 15 years in charge of Roma’s youth sector, before becoming their sporting director.

He then worked alongside Luciano Moggi at Napoli and Juventus between 1988 and 2000.

His next major role came at Palermo in 2012, where he was sporting director for two years and helped the Rosanero return to Serie A.

Perinetti was most recently employed by Venezia, working alongside Filippo Inzaghi as the northerners won promotion to Serie A last season.