Meret has hernia operation

By Football Italia staff

SPAL goalkeeper Alex Meret, on loan from Udinese, has undergone an operation on a sports hernia in Munich.

The shot-stopper went under the knife in Munich with Professor Ulrike Muschaweck.

A note from SPAL confirmed the operation was a complete success.

It’s not clear how long Meret will be out for, but he is yet to make a single Serie A appearance this season.

Last term, he proved instrumental in helping SPAL earn promotion from Serie B.