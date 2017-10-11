Inter and Arsenal watch Maksimovic

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic is on the radar of Inter and Arsenal after struggling for playing time at the Stadio San Paolo.

The 25-year-old Serbia international was signed for €25m last summer after a transfer tug-of-war with Torino.

However, he had difficulty settling into Coach Maurizio Sarri’s tactics and spent most of the season on the bench.

This term hasn’t started too well either, managing two games between Serie A and the Champions League.

According to Guerin Sportivo, Inter and Arsenal are monitoring Maksimovic to seek reinforcements in January.

He is under contract with Napoli until June 2021.