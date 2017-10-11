'Fassone doesn't know football'

By Football Italia staff

Catania general manager Pietro Lo Monaco launched a scathing attack on Milan CEO Marco Fassone. “He knows nothing about football.”

Lo Monaco spoke to Radio Incontro Olympia ahead of Sunday night’s Derby della Madonnina.

“Inter-Milan is a very delicate match, a derby that simply defies prediction,” he said.

There are reports Coach Vincenzo Montella could be fired if he loses this game, having already lost to Lazio, Roma and Sampdoria.

“Fassone knows nothing about football, so he is creating chaos and making it very difficult for a very talented Coach like Montella,” insisted Lo Monaco.

“In the derby, the team that risks the most going in is certainly Milan, perhaps with a change of management on the horizon.

“Inter, on the other hand, are on a fairly linear path, with some ups and downs.”