Lazio lose stadium closure appeal

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have lost their appeal against a ban for racist chants, so will need to play with the Curva Nord closed against Cagliari next weekend.

The Aquile were handed a one-match ban on the Curva Nord section of the Stadio Olimpico following racist insults aimed at Sassuolo players.

Although the club presented an appeal, it was today rejected by the Corte Sportiva d’Appello Nazionale.

This means Lazio fans won’t be allowed into the Curva Nord area behind the goal for the next home match against Cagliari.