Tassotti picks ideal Milan XI

By Football Italia staff

Milan legend Mauro Tassotti picked an ideal XI from his many Rossoneri teammates, including Paolo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten.

The 57-year-old defender spent almost his entire career at San Siro, leaving Lazio in 1980 and staying until his retirement in the summer of 1997.

Tassotti is now working as assistant manager for Ukraine Coach and former Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he has chosen an ideal XI made up of heroes stretching throughout that 17-year period, including his defensive teammates Franco Baresi, Alessandro Nesta and Maldini.

Sebastiano Rossi is in goal after setting the all-time Serie A record for minutes spent without conceding a goal – eventually broken by Gigi Buffon at Juventus last year.

In midfield, he chose Pirlo and Frank Rijkaard, with Roberto Donadoni, Ricky Kaka and Gullit fanning out behind centre-forward Van Basten.

Tassotti also joked the only reason he was included in this line-up was because he was picking the team.

Tassotti’s Milan XI: Rossi; Tassotti, Nesta, Baresi, Maldini; Pirlo, Rijkaard; Donadoni, Kaka, Gullit; Van Basten