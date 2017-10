Toro plan new Belotti deal?

By Football Italia staff

Torino are reportedly planning to tie down Italy striker Andrea Belotti to a new contract.

Milan refused to meet Torino’s €100m asking price for Belotti over the summer, and Tuttosport claims the Granata will open talks with the 23-year-old ‘soon’.

Moreover, any new deal would see his release clause raised beyond €100m, leaving the former Palermo star further out of the reach of rival clubs.

Belotti has picked up from where he left off last season, scoring five goals in eight games.