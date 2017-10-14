Napoli won't let Ghoulam go

By Football Italia staff

Napoli continue contract negotiations with Faouzi Ghoulam and could settle on a €30m clause, but won’t sell to Manchester City in January.

The Algeria international left-back will be out of contract in June 2018, so the Partenopei run the genuine risk of losing him for nothing at the end of the season.

According to Rai Sport, the club has no intention of parting with Ghoulam in the January transfer window, especially to the side they face in the Champions League next week.

Manchester City aren’t the only side interested, as Liverpool are also tracking his situation carefully.

The renewal offer on the table is believed to be a salary worth €3.5m plus bonuses – more than treble his current wages – plus a one-off payment of €6m to ‘make up’ for the previous years.

Napoli also hope this will prompt Ghoulam to give up his image rights to the club, something that has proved a massive sticking point with other players in the past.

There is debate over the release clause in his contract, as Napoli want it to be €35-40m, whereas his agents would prefer €20m.

It’s likely they will meet in the middle and agree for €30m.