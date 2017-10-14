Maldini gives Inter-Milan verdict

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini gives his verdict on the Milan Derby and hopes Napoli win the Scudetto this season. “Inter have results, but not good football.”

This is a massive weekend in Serie A, as today there are Juventus-Lazio and Roma-Napoli, with Inter-Milan on Sunday evening.

“Considering the way they play, which is also thanks to making so few changes, Napoli could become the favourites for the Scudetto,” Maldini told the Corriere dello Sport.

“However, let us not forget that Juventus are more accustomed to handling the Champions League commitments and at the end of the day that could favour the Bianconeri.

“I personally hope that Napoli can win the Scudetto, because their football really is spectacular.”

The Milan legend is less impressed with the performances on show at San Siro ahead of the Derby della Madonnina.

“This summer Milan bought 11 new players, so it’ll take time to create a real team. The objectives that at the start seemed within reach are now becoming really complicated.

“Neither side has expressed its full potential yet. Inter have results, but not good football. Milan didn’t get results, other than against small clubs.

“On a psychological level, Inter have the advantage. I don’t want to say a defeat would rule Milan out of the Champions League race, but it would become a 10-point gap between Nerazzurri and Rossoneri.”

Maldini was approached to take on a directorial role at the new Milan when Yonghong Li took over, but said at the time he was unconvinced by the project.

“I don’t have a job in football right now because I made that lifestyle choice. I am so tied to the Milan jersey that it becomes difficult for me to see myself with another team, in any role, except for the Nazionale.”