Insigne: 'Napoli steps forward'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne is “proud to have scored the 100th club goal of my career” and admits Napoli made “important steps forward” by beating Roma.

His goal after 20 minutes proved enough for the 1-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico, meaning the Partenopei have a perfect record after eight rounds in Serie A and are five points clear of Juventus.

“I am proud to have scored the 100th club goal of my career and to have helped Napoli to win. I dedicate it to my wife, as she asked me to make the heart gesture for her tonight,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

“We’ve made important steps forward, as it’s a great result in a tough arena. We had to suffer for it, but from the goalkeeper to the 23rd man on the bench, we never give up.”

Napoli take on Premier League leaders Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

“We know Manchester City are a great side, so if I need to play as a full-back, I’ll do it! I just want to help my team to win.”