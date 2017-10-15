Bonucci: 'I chose Milan project'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci looks back on his Inter and Juventus past, explaining why he was drawn to the Milan “project” at San Siro.

The Derby della Madonnina kicks off tonight at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

San Siro will be absolutely packed out this evening with ticket sales worth €4.8m, a new all-time Serie A record.

“This stadium is the history of football, the most important arena in Italy. Stepping into San Siro always has an effect on you,” Bonucci told Chinese media Tencent Sports.

“Fortunately, now when I go in there, the crowd is on my side! The fans will help us during difficult moments and make us doubly joyful when we are to celebrate great victories.

“The Rossoneri project is what pushed me to choose this great challenge. I knew there would be difficulties, but I accepted it because I wanted to challenge myself again.

“The objective is to set no limitations in Serie A or the Europa League. Qualification for the Champions League Final must be the minimum target, as Milan have to play in that tournament every year.”

Bonucci made his Serie A debut playing for Inter, so is facing his past this evening.

“I arrived when I was 17 years old and had two splendid years in their youth academy, where I really improved a lot. The year at Bari was unforgettable, as that was the turning point in my career and fortunately I took the right path.

“I had just turned 23 at Juventus and it was after my first World Cup. I struggled the first year, because the Juve jersey – much like that of Milan – puts a lot of pressure on your shoulders and a young lad can have trouble keeping a balance.

“It was tough, but fortunately Antonio Conte arrived and he gave us the right mentality. I matured in my seven years at Juve and was able to test myself out against a squad full of champions.

“That growth process made me what I am today, but from now I have to make a new start.”

The Rossoneri are the underdogs going into the derby, because Inter are still unbeaten and sitting in second place.

“They are a good side with some great individual talents and chose an important Coach in Luciano Spalletti,” continued Bonucci.

“We’ll have to be very wary and give our best. I would take Antonio Candreva and Eder off the Inter squad, as they are my Italy teammates and they’re two really great lads.

“I predict a Milan victory, but I won’t tell you how much.”