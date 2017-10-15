Spalletti: 'Milan made Inter struggle'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti concedes Inter “were really struggling” at times in the 3-2 victory over Milan, but thanked “a grandiose Mauro Icardi.”

Suso and Jack Bonaventura had twice clawed back a draw, but Icardi kept his cool to convert the last-minute penalty and complete his hat-trick.

“Winning these games gives you enthusiasm, but if you analyse it carefully, we were very professional to understand the right moments of the match and have the right determination for the derby.

“However, we have got to improve and do more, because at times we were really struggling,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s a wonderful derby in Milan and it has to be relished, regardless of who wins.”

While the Nerazzurri certainly had the better of the first half, Milan came back with a vengeance.

“At times in the second half we were pushed too deep and forced back, whereas in the first half we kept the ball down and tried to pass through the centre with the diamond midfield.

“Mauro was grandiose today. Grandiose. Despite all the responsibility poured on his shoulders, he has the humility to listen to advice and works hard dropping back to win the ball. A centre-forward cannot always just hang off the striker, as he becomes easier to mark.

“Icardi is a complete striker and for his age shoulders so much responsibility, contributing his hand.

“I was aware we had a strong opponent, but wearing the Inter jersey, we have a duty to send a message to all those people in the stands tonight who want to stay by us.

“We made the most of certain situations. When Vincenzo Montella says Milan had a very good second half, that is true, but at that point they were forcing the situation and Borini no longer came back to help the defence, while the strikers stayed up there. If you can in that situation get the ball to Ivan Perisic and push the wingers up, you are more likely to score a goal.

“Milan passed it around well and forced us to change our attitude, as at one stage we had to move to three at the back, as Milan were changing the play to their fifth on the right and that made it difficult for us. They kept putting that ball through into the penalty area, as we were always late getting there with the full-backs.

“The Rossoneri ran a few risks and gave us chances to score, but we also settled into it and got the measure of them.”