Fassone: 'Milan just need time'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Fassone admits Milan expected better at this stage, but confirmed his backing for Coach Vincenzo Montella after a 3-2 defeat to Inter.

Mauro Icardi’s hat-trick proved decisive at San Siro this evening after Suso and Jack Bonaventura had twice clawed back a draw.

“It’s disappointing to lose a derby like this, especially after such a good second half performance,” the CEO told Mediaset Premium.

Icardi converted a 90th-minute penalty after Ricardo Rodriguez brought down Danilo D’Ambrosio on a corner.

“If the referee blew the whistle and with all the technology we have now it was still given, then that must mean it was a penalty. It was naïve from Rodriguez rather than actually damaging to the opposition player.

“The first half was bad, whereas it was a completely different team in the second. We created a great deal and conceded the second goal during our best period of the match.”

This latest setback will undoubtedly raise question marks over the future of Montella.

“I would be daft if I said I expected to lose four of the opening eight Serie A games, but we realise it takes time. When a patient is ill, you tend to crank up the medication, but in some situations the patient just needs time. Milan simply need more time.

“The signs are encouraging and the club is behind Montella.”