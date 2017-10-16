Barca & Madrid want Bentancur?

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both reportedly keeping tabs on Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

CalcioNews24 cites the Spanish Press in reporting Madrid and Barca have cast their eyes on Bentancur, who has “already repaid Juve’s investment in full” and “tripled in value”.

The Bianconeri paid less than €10m for the 20-year-old, who was part of the deal that took Carlos Tevez back to Boca Juniors in 2015.

The website explains how Los Blancos were interested in the Uruguayan before his move to Turin, while Barca were impressed by his ‘character’ during their 3-0 win against Barcelona last month.

Bentancur has capitalised on an injury crisis in Juve’s midfield to make eight appearances this season.