Manolas suffers thigh strain

By Football Italia staff

Roma are likely to be without Kostas Manolas for their Champions League clash with Chelsea on Wednesday after he suffered a thigh strain.

Manolas pulled up an hour into Roma’s 1-0 defeat to Napoli over the weekend, and a statement on the Giallorossi’s official website confirmed “a Grade I strain of his left adductor longus (thigh) muscle.”

A grade I injury usually indicates a recovery time of around a week, meaning the Greece international could also miss Sunday’s trip to Torino.