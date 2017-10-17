Dzeko: 'Roma must give more'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko urged Roma to “all give something more” against Chelsea in the Champions League, but “right now Napoli are stronger than we are.”

It kicks off on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), just days after a 1-0 Serie A home defeat to Napoli.

“We hope for a great game, for me and the team. Our last performance was not the best and I think we all could’ve given something more, but tomorrow is another big match and we will all give more,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

“I wasn’t isolated up front. We all should’ve done more, including myself, but Napoli are right now a stronger side than we are. We have to admit that. It’s in the past and we have to focus on Chelsea.

“Chelsea are missing players, so are we, and we’ve got to just make the best of it. Chelsea won the Premier League last season, which is not easy, so it won’t be simple for us tomorrow either.

“We too have strong players and will give it our best.”