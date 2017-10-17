Dzeko: 'Morata can rest...'

By Football Italia staff

Edin Dzeko hopes Alvaro Morata “is rested” as Roma visit Chelsea in the Champions League and celebrates his 100th Giallorossi game.

It kicks off on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“I feel in good shape and am in an important moment of form. I’m happy with the goals I scored last season and in this, but I have to thank the team for that,” said the Bosnian striker in his Press conference.

“I mustn’t stop now, but work even harder and try to do even better. I am very happy to be in the 30-man short-list for the Ballon d’Or.

“I think Chelsea only lost to Crystal Palace because the Premier League is very tough. We know that we’ll be facing a side that is angry and a Coach that will motivate them to the max, but we’ll focus on ourselves.

“I’ve never scored against Chelsea and I feel motivated, but then I always want to score a goal and help my team. Chelsea are one of the strongest sides I have faced that I haven’t yet scored against, so that’s an extra reason to find the net.”

Dzeko was asked which player he would remove from the Chelsea squad for this game.

“If I could, I’d take at least five off. The team is full of top players. Alvaro Morata did well to adapt to the Premier League quickly. It’s better for us if he doesn’t play and rests for the next match.

“I am personally proud to reach 100 appearances in a Roma jersey and after my first season, nobody thought that was possible! I am happy to have remained here and hope we can celebrate it with a good result.”