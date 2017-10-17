Mertens: 'Napoli must play our game'

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens was “angry” after Napoli’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City. “We proved if we play our football, we can fight it out with anyone.”

It looked as if it was going to be a massacre in the opening 30 minutes, where Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus found the net, but the Partenopei slowly found their rhythm.

“I don’t know what happened at the start, we didn’t play our usual football. After that we got ourselves back in shape and proved we can play here,” Mertens told Mediaset Premium.

“There is anger, because I missed a penalty, I know I can do more and at these levels you need to put it in the net.”

When Napoli received another spot-kick in the second half, it was converted by 20-year-old midfielder Amadou Diawara.

“Diawara was confident, so at that moment I left it to him."

Napoli drop down to third place in the group, as Shakhtar Donetsk won 2-1 at Feyenoord.

“We must continue, and we’ve proved that if we play our football, we can fight it out with anyone. Now our attention turns to Inter on Saturday.”