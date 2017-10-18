NEWS
Wednesday October 18 2017
Juventus test 4-3-3
By Football Italia staff

Juventus reportedly tested a 4-3-3 in training this morning, but could still stick with 4-2-3-1 against Sporting CP.

The Bianconeri face the Portuguese side in the Champions League tonight, the first of a double-header against Jorge Jesus’ side.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Coach Massimiliano Allegri tested a 4-3-3 shape in the final training session this morning.

That saw Miralem Pjanic playing deep, with Blaise Matuidi to his left and Sami Khedira to his right in the centre of the park.

Paulo Dybala would play on the right flank, allowing him to cut in on his left foot, with Mario Mandzukic on the left and Gonzalo Higuain through the middle.

However, it’s not certain that this will be the approach taken tonight, as Allegri may opt to go 4-2-3-1.

Essentially the choice comes down to Juan Cuadrado or Khedura, with the former indicating a 4-2-3-1.

Probable Juventus line-up: Buffon; Sturaro, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuaín

OR

Buffon; Sturaro, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Higuain, Mandzukic

