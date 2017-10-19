NEWS
Thursday October 19 2017
Heurtaux warns Nice about Lazio
By Football Italia staff

Verona defender Thomas Heurtaux warns Nice that Lazio are “up there with the best” in Serie A.

The Biancocelesti are in France to face the Ligue 1 side tonight, and French sports newspaper L’Équipe asked Heurtaux about the Europa League tie.

“They’re a team that plays well together,” the Frenchman explained.

“They put their opponents in tremendous difficulty, they’re tactically disciplined with players who recover the ball and start again.

“I don’t know if they can fight for the Scudetto, but they’re up there with the best: Juventus, Inter and Napoli.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies