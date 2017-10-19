Heurtaux warns Nice about Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Verona defender Thomas Heurtaux warns Nice that Lazio are “up there with the best” in Serie A.

The Biancocelesti are in France to face the Ligue 1 side tonight, and French sports newspaper L’Équipe asked Heurtaux about the Europa League tie.

“They’re a team that plays well together,” the Frenchman explained.

“They put their opponents in tremendous difficulty, they’re tactically disciplined with players who recover the ball and start again.

“I don’t know if they can fight for the Scudetto, but they’re up there with the best: Juventus, Inter and Napoli.”