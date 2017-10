Roma and Man City want Vitinho

By Football Italia staff

Roma and Manchester City are reportedly facing off on the transfer market for 17-year-old Corinthians talent Vitinho.

According to Calciomercato.it, the trequartista has caught the eye of both Monchi and the Premier League outfit.

His full name is Victor Gabriel Moura de Oliveira and he turns 18 in January.

Vitinho has impressed playing for Brazil at the Under-17 World Cup in India and has a release clause worth €25m.