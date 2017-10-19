Mirabelli: 'Montella has time...'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli had a warning for Coach Vincenzo Montella. “We all have our time in life and our professions…”

The Rossoneri have lost three on the bounce in Serie A, including Sunday night’s 3-2 defeat to rivals Inter in the Derby della Madonnina.

“In this period we’ve done some good things in some moments,” the director of sport told Sky Sport Italia ahead of the Europa League match with AEK Athens.

“We didn’t step on to the field against Sampdoria, we only really started after 70 minutes with Roma and did not step on to the field in the first half against Inter.

“We will try to emerge from this moment. We have many internationals in the squad and that means we have a quality group.”

When Mirabelli was asked if Montella had been given a specific time-frame to turn it around, his response was telling.

“We all have our time in life and in our professions… It’s not just Montella who has a certain time, as we all do, including myself. We gave the Coach a young group that he had to grow. The club owners are helping us to do our work. Having said all that, time is ticking down for everyone.

“This is the risk of our line of work, it happened to great Coaches and directors who didn’t get results in the first year and then maybe achieved them later.

“We’ve had eight games, there are another 30 to go in which we much prove Milan’s worth, maintaining balance in every match and giving the opposition a bit of fear.”