Inzaghi: 'Lazio always attack'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi is proud to note Lazio “play the same way, whether we are at home or away” after conquering Nice 3-1 in France.

The Aquile have gone three points clear at the top of their group with a 100 per cent record after fighting back from a Mario Balotelli opener to conquer the Allianz Riviera 3-1.

“It was important to win and we have almost achieved qualification after three very tough games,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“We struggled so much to get into the Europa League and want to honour this competition. I am happy with the performance, we did what we had to do. We could’ve given Luis Nani more service, but he’ll improve game by game.

Lazio have won all six of their away fixtures so far this season between Serie A and the Europa League, even ending the Juventus Stadium run of 50 wins and seven draws at the weekend.

“It is something to take into consideration. We try to play the same way, whether we are at home or away. We want to do well in every arena and every match. We must be ready for anything, as everyone is waiting for Lazio now.

“The team always reacts well and we always play with this system because it works. Felipe Caicedo settled in very well from the first day, even if he was physically behind, but worked separately to catch up. Now he’s finding his space.

“Nice got off to a very good start this evening. They were pressing us and have important players. They will certainly qualify from the group with us and I’m sure they will get back on track in Ligue 1 too.”