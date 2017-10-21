Giampaolo: 'I know Crotone well'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria Coach Marco Giampaolo knows “what to expect from Crotone, how they play and what their characteristics are.”

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

The Blucerchiati have lost only one game this season, 4-0 to Udinese, and fought back to beat Atalanta 3-1 last week.

“That game mustn’t make us arrogant or presumptuous,” warned Giampaolo in his Press conference.

“It ought to give us enthusiasm and the realisation that after every single match, we have to wipe the slate clean and write new stories, proving ourselves all over again.

“I know what to expect from Crotone, how they play and what their characteristics are. It’s as if I’ve already been through this game and I ask my players to grasp the approach too. We must at the very least match their level of determination and aggression.

“Crotone are a side who are well-organised and well-drilled, they don’t just make it up as they go along. It’s a difficult test and the three points against them are worth just as much as in any other fixture.

“I expect a strong mental game from my players. We will have to make some changes, as there is a midweek round with Inter coming up and that uses a lot of energy. My choices will be oriented towards Crotone, keeping half-an-eye on Inter.”

Edgar Barreto is back in the side, while Vasco Regini is favourite to start in defence rather than Gianmarco Ferrari.

Crotone are without Oliver Kragl and Marco Tumminello, while there are serious doubts over Simy and Aleksandar Tonev.