Donadoni: 'Bologna must do more'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni concedes Bologna “must do much more” in order to get the better of Atalanta on Sunday.

The Orobici are fresh from a 3-1 Europa League victory over Apollon Limassol on Thursday, but also lost to Sampdoria in Serie A last weekend.

“Atalanta are a difficult opponent, very physical and have the ability to rotate their squad without losing out on quality,” said Coach Donadoni in his Press conference.

“In order to get the points here, we must do much more than in previous games. We’ll have to make the most of the few chances they allow us and be far more clinical in front of goal.”

Bologna go into a tricky midweek round in Serie A, which sees them visit Lazio on Wednesday night.

“I will need everyone. Saphir Taider, Domenico Maietta and Ibrahima Mbaye are all fit, while Andrea Poli is ready to play too.

“We are going through a good period of form and will continue to take it one game at a time.”