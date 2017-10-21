Inzaghi: 'People talking about Lazio'

Simone Inzaghi is glad “people are talking about Lazio now,” but demands focus against Cagliari and their new Coach Diego Lopez.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

This fixture ends a remarkable week for the Aquile, who became the first side to win at the Juventus Stadium since August 2015 and then fought back to win 3-1 at Nice in the Europa League.

“It has been an important week, but we still have to end it on a high,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Cagliari changed Coach, have new motivation and we mustn’t look towards the past, focusing only on what we have still to do. They’ve got quality and quantity in attack and midfield.

“Now people are really talking about this Lazio squad and the lads have been magnificent for two months. The tough part comes now.

“I spoke to the players and the important thing is to maintain our identity even when changing players. We’ve got to take it one day at a time, maintaining the same intensity game by game.

“It’s only eight rounds into the season, we have a long road ahead of us. We’re getting more attention, but that also means opposing sides will study us more carefully and take counter-measures to neutralise our strengths. Compared to last season, we also have European commitments, so less time to prepare and recover.

“I will have to evaluate the fitness levels. I don’t think Jordan Lukaku can make it, while Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had a nasty knock, Senad Lulic sprained his ankle, Bastos was coming off a long lay-off and Stefan Radu hasn’t rested at all. Radu is writing the history books of Lazio, as he’s the only one in the squad who was also playing alongside me.

“Felipe Anderson is getting there and it won’t be long before he’s back in training too.

“At the start of the season, we played with hope more than belief, but we’ve slowly gained confidence. Everyone helps out their teammates, it’s a mature side and accepts squad rotation is necessary.”