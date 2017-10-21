Roma lose Fazio and Manolas

By Football Italia staff

Roma face Torino without injured defenders Federico Fazio or Kostas Manolas, but Patrik Schick and Gregoire Defrel return.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT).

The Giallorossi are fresh off a 3-3 thriller in the Champions League at Chelsea and more goals are expected in Turin tomorrow afternoon.

Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has a weakened back line, as Fazio sprained his left ankle and is out of the squad, joining Manolas in the stands.

The good news is that strikers Schick and Defrel are back from their injury lay-offs.

Roma squad for Torino: Alisson, Lobont, Skorupski; Juan Jesus, Kolarov, Moreno, Peres, Karsdorp, Castan; Nainggolan, Strootman, Pellegrini, De Rossi, Gonalons, Florenzi, Gerson; Perotti, Dzeko, Cengiz Under, Defrel, Schick, El Shaarawy, Antonucci