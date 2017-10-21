Line-ups: Napoli-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne is risked from the start, as leaders Napoli host an Inter side only two points behind them in this top of the table showdown.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

It’s first and second who go head-to-head and Napoli want to defend their perfect start of eight wins, while the Nerazzurri dropped points only once in a 1-1 draw at Bologna.

The big question was around Insigne, who limped off during Tuesday’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City suffering from a thigh problem.

Originally ruled out, tests showed it was nothing serious and he worked hard in training to be ready for this massive appointment.

Insigne is in the starting XI with Dries Mertens and Jose Callejon, while Allan and Jorginho return after they were rested at the Etihad.

Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Tonelli are the only absentees.

Inter had no midweek European commitments and the only player on the treatment table is Marcelo Brozovic, so Luciano Spalletti had six days to prepare for this clash after the 3-2 victory over Milan.

Joao Mario returns, but the Nerazzurri use the same XI that won the Derby della Madonnina with a Mauro Icardi hat-trick.

He is supported by Antonio Candreva, Borja Valero and Ivan Perisic, leaving Roberto Gagliardini and Matias Vecino in midfield.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis had famously tried to sign Icardi as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have not only won every Serie A match this season, but their running streak including last term is 13 – just shy of Juventus on 15 and Inter with the all-time record of 17.

They’ve also scored at least three goals in each of their last six League home fixtures.

Inter’s last victory at the San Paolo in Serie A was 20 years ago, a 2-0 result in October 1997, followed by three draws and eight defeats.

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael, Sepe, Rui, Maggio, Giaccherini, Maksimovic, Zielinski, Chiriches, Rog, Ounas, Diawara

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Vecino, Gagliardini; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Padelli, Berni, Cancelo, Joao Mario, Ranocchia, Karamoh, Santon, Eder, Dalbert, Pinamonti