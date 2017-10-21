NEWS
Saturday October 21 2017
Vecino: 'Handanovic great 'keeper'
By Football Italia staff

Matias Vecino thanked Samir Handanovic as Inter grabbed a point away to Napoli. “We played on a par with a very strong side.”

This was a top of the table showdown and ended goalless at the Stadio San Paolo, so the two-point gap remains intact.

“We know that we have a great goalkeeper and Napoli caused us a few problems, but we earned the point,” Vecino told Mediaset Premium.

“We’re taking it one game at a time, we proved that we could play on a par with a very strong side like Napoli and will use this experience to see where we still need to improve.”

