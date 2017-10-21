Napoli Player Ratings v Inter

By Football Italia staff

Napoli saw their perfect start come to a halt, but how did their players fare in the Football Italia ratings against Inter?

Words: Ciro Di Brita

Pepe Reina – 6

Was kept on his toes in the first half, but dealt with everything that was thrown at him. Had a quieter second period.

Elseid Hysaj – 6

Made one good lung-bursting run down the right before teeing up Jose Callejon for the shot.

Raul Albiol – 7

Found himself having to build up from the back more often as he is normally used, to as Inter were cutting off the midfield routes, and found Elseid Hysaj with one perfect through ball. Saved his team by heading Matias Vecino’s effort off the line.

Kalidou Koulibaly – 7

Found himself bearing down on goal and robbing Milan Skriniar of the ball, but skewed his shot wide for a throw in. Had Mauro Icardi in his pocket all night.

Faouzi Ghoulam – 6

Was kept quiet in the first half and had his hands full in dealing with Antonio Candreva. Didn’t get forward as much as usual.

Allan – 6

Was missed during the week against Manchester City and had to battle it out with Inter’s towering midfielders. Worked hard and his defending was missed when he went off.

Jorginho – 6

Was harried and hustled all night long, still came out with the ball and kept Napoli ticking over.

Marek Hamsik – 6

Found Lorenzo Insigne with a perfect pass inside the box in the first half, but that was his only real contribution.

Jose Callejon – 6

Forced Samir Handanovic to make a smart save at his near post, picked up a slight knock. Was then asked to play narrower as Maurizio Sarri changed tactics.

Dries Mertens – 6

Was shadowed by Skriniar and Joao Miranda all game, like having two burly bodyguards getting between him and the ball. Nearly won the game at the end, but was denied by Handanovic.

Lorenzo Insigne – 6

Was risked from the start after limping off against Man City mid-week, almost scored a fine header against Handanovic, but the big Slovenian ‘keeper saved easily. Had a few half chances/snapshots that either went wide or were charged down. Struggled to get any space as Inter double-teamed him.

Substitutes:

Piotr Zielinski – 6

Came on to add some dynamism, struck a powerful shot that Handanovic beat back out from under his crossbar.

Marko Rog – 6

Came in to add muscle, with not starting a game in so long, he struggled to get into a groove with the rest of his teammates.

Adam Ounas– 6

Woke the crowd with a nice piece of skill straight after coming on, made one good run in to the box with the ball, but ran straight into Miranda.