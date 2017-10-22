Line-ups: Chievo-Verona

By Football Italia staff

The Derby della Scala returns to Serie A in today’s early kick-off, as Chievo and Hellas Verona clash at the Stadio Bentegodi.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT)

Historically, Chievo have always been the smaller club, as they represent only a small area of the city and only burst on to the top flight scene in the 21st Century.

Hellas won the Scudetto in 1985, probably the biggest shock in the tournament, but have been yo-yo-ing up and down from Serie B for years now.

Rolando Maran has a full squad to choose from, with even Riccardo Meggiorini fit for the bench after his torn ACL.

Roberto Inglese and Manuel Pucciarelli are supported by Valter Birsa, with Lucas Castro ready to run forward and cause problems too.

Hellas are fresh from their first win of the season, a surprisingly hard-fought 1-0 result against 10-man Benevento.

Coach Fabio Pecchia had a dismal start, but is beginning to right the ship and break away from the bottom of the table.

Thomas Heurtaux returns in defence, but Enrico Bearzotti is out with a cut to the shin.

Veterans Giampaolo Pazzini and Alessio Cerci lead the attack with Daniele Verde, as Moise Kean is on the bench.

Chievo haven’t beaten Verona since December 2014, managing two draws and a defeat.

Chievo: Sorrentino; Cacciatore, Gamberini, Dainelli, Gobbi; Castro, Radovanovic, Hetemaj; Birsa; Pucciarelli, Inglese

Verona: Nicolas; Caceres, Caracciolo, Souprayen, Fares; Romulo, B Zuculini, Bessa; Cerci, Pazzini, Verde