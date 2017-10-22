Gasp: 'Atalanta showed maturity'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini believes Atalanta put in a “mature” performance to beat Bologna 1-0 without Papu Gomez.

Substitute Andreas Cornelius scored the decisive goal at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia this afternoon.

“It was an important victory, as Bologna were ahead of us in the table and we only played in the Europa League on Thursday,” the Coach told Radio Rai.

“I am very happy with this mature performance from my team. With so many games in a short space of time, rotation is essential.

“Winning this match allows us to get closer to the European qualification zone.”

Gasp had to make changes, as talisman and captain Gomez was out injured.