NEWS
Sunday October 22 2017
Bucchi: 'Sassuolo self-esteem boosted'
By Football Italia staff

Cristian Bucchi admits Sassuolo’s victory over SPAL was sorely-needed. “We hadn’t won for a while and it was important for our self-esteem.”

Matteo Politano pounced on a defensive error within 45 seconds and that proved to be the only goal, as Domenico Berardi’s penalty was parried.

“We hadn’t won for a while, so this game was important for our self-esteem. We had the right spirit and created many chances, but only scored one goal, so we need to improve.”
There had been rumours Bucchi could be sacked if he didn’t beat the Serie A new boys today.

“I don’t know, my future does not depend on me. I always want to challenge myself, but the club and players showed great support.”

