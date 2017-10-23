Giampaolo reveals Inter desire

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo admits he feels ‘passion’ for Inter and would like to coach them one day.

Giampaolo takes his Samp side to Inter on Tuesday after a fourth straight home win against Crotone, which lifted the Blucerchiati into Serie A’s top six.

“I’m an Inter fan. I’ve supported them since I was little,” the former Empoli Coach told La Repubblica.

“After that, it’s clear. First as a player, then as a Coach, you think about your own interests and the club you work for, but they’ve always been the team of my heart. The passion is there.

“I’d like to coach them just for one day. After Samp, where I feel great because they allow me to work without any excessive pressure or external interference, Inter’s bench could be a splendid next destination.

“The match? We’ll try to play the match without any fear.”