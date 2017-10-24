Lazio will wear Anne Frank shirts

By Football Italia staff

Lazio’s spokesman says the team will wear Anne Frank shirts in the warm-up against Bologna tomorrow.

Biancocelesti fans left anti-Semitic materials at the Roma end of the Stadio Olimpico at the weekend, including stickers of the holocaust victim wearing a Giallorosso shirt.

Today Simone Inzaghi addressed the media ahead of the trip to Bologna, but the club’s spokesman intervened to stop questions about the incident.

“There has to be a clear distinction between what is outside and what concerns the team,” Arturo Diaconale told the journalists present.

“Tomorrow the President has decided that Lazio will go onto the pitch for the warm-up with the image of Anne Frank, as testament to the club’s commitment to oppose racism and anti-Semitism.”