Liveblog: Inter v Sampdoria

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from tonight’s Serie A Week 10 opener, as Inter could go top as they host surprise outfit Sampdoria.

It kicks off at San Siro at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

The Nerazzurri have the opportunity to go top of the table ahead of Napoli, at least temporarily, and maintain their unbeaten record this season.

They only dropped points in a 1-1 draw with Bologna, but Samp have also lost only once, a shock 4-0 at Udinese.

The Blucerchiati got back to their usual routine on Saturday, demolishing Crotone 5-0.

It’s a reunion for several ex-Samp men, including Milan Skriniar, Mauro Icardi, Eder and Luciano Spalletti.

