Costacurta: 'Milan needed Belotti'

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Costacurta believes Milan’s problem is the lack of a striker “like Andrea Belotti or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.”

The Rossoneri started strong, but have now managed one point from the last four Serie A rounds.

“With someone like Belotti or Aubameyang upfront, we’d be talking about a very different Milan,” the former Rossoneri defender said on Sky Sport Italia, where he is a regular pundit.

“It is objectively clear that what this Diavolo lacks is a quality centre-forward, because they do get the crosses in and their strikers make a lot of mistakes in front of goal.”

Vincenzo Montella’s men have failed to find the net in four of their last six competitive matches.

They had been heavily linked with both the Torino striker and Borussia Dortmund star, but the price-tag cited was close to €100m.