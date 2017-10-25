Line-ups: Juventus-SPAL

By Football Italia staff

Juventus rotate the squad with several changes against Marco Borriello’s SPAL, starting Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all nine Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri got back on track at the weekend with a 6-2 victory away to Udinese, even though they had Mario Mandzukic sent off after 25 minutes.

Curiously, going down to 10 men seemed to spur them on and improve the performance, suggesting their recent malaise was more of a psychological issue.

Mandzukic is therefore suspended tonight with Blaise Matuidi, Stefano Sturaro, Medhi Benatia, Marko Pjaca and Benedikt Howedes injured.

Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini are rested, while Claudio Marchisio and Mattia De Sciglio are only fit for the bench, so Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi get rare starts.

SPAL haven’t faced Juventus in the top flight for 49 years, so this visit to Turin is an occasion all by itself for Leonardo Semplici and his squad.

Although many of the players are new to Serie A, it’s a familiar scenario for ex-Juve striker Borriello, who leads the way with Alberto Paloschi.

Alex Meret, Sergio Floccari and Alberto Grassi are out injured, but Andrea Lazzari has shown he can wreak havoc down the right wing.

SPAL had started the season so well, drawing 0-0 at Lazio (still the only side in Italy and Europe to keep a clean sheet against them this term) and beating Udinese 3-2, but they’ve since managed just one point from seven rounds.

Juventus: Szczesny; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Khedira; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain

SPAL: Gomis; Oikonomou, Salamon, Felipe; Lazzari, Schiavon, Viviani, Rizzo, Mattiello; Paloschi, Borriello