Barreca given one game ban

By Football Italia staff

Torino’s Antonio Barreca has been given a one match ban after his red card against Fiorentina.

The defender pushed Federico Chiesa in the back as he was about to score, with Khouma Babacar converting the resulting penalty.

Today the Lega Serie A has released its disciplinary findings, banning Barreca for one match.

Barreca’s teammate Tomas Rincon has been given a one game ban after his fifth booking of the season, as have Samir of Udinese and Chievo’s Perparim Hetemaj.

Roma were fined €3,000 after a smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch during their win over Crotone.