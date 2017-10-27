Del Neri: Too much Udinese pressure

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri believes Udinese’s struggles are the result of “too much pressure” but is confident their win against Sassuolo marks “a turning point.”

Udinese moved clear of Serie A’s relegation zone with a 1-0 victory over Sassuolo midweek, Del Neri feels his side have been unfairly judged after a summer that saw over 10 new players arrive and talisman Cyril Thereau leave for Fiorentina.

“Atalanta? A draw isn’t enough for me, but the club haven’t given me any ultimatums,” the former Juventus and Sampdoria boss told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Neither has anyone asked me to go with three at the back. At the age of 67, could I train another team?

“This team have too much pressure placed on them as there are many new players like Barak, Lasagna and Behrami. The foreigners especially need time to adapt.

“I hope Maxi Lopez can score at least 10 goals, but I have no regrets about selling Thereau. He made his choice and wanted a new challenge.

“The Frenchman is a unique striker, a coordinator, and we’ve had to change the way we play without him.

“Barak? He has quality and knows how to adapt. He plays as a No 10 for the Czech national team, but I won’t forget Behrami.

“Pozzo remains close to the team and I hope the match against Sassuolo was a turning point.”