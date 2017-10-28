Why Berbatov rejected Serie A

By Football Italia staff

Dimitar Berbatov reveals why he rejected Fiorentina and Juventus for Fulham in 2012. “I didn’t want to learn a new language.”

The Bulgarian had been en route to Florence, booked by the club, when he missed the connecting flight and instead went to London.

“I had offers from Fiorentina and Juventus, but after so many years in England I wanted to stay in England and not learn a new language, new training methods and style of football,” he told ESPN.

“I'd already learned English from movies and talking to myself and I wanted to use that. I tell my daughter to speak English when she plays with her dolls. She speaks better English than me now.

“I could not say no to Martin Jol. London, England, Premier League, Martin Jol. Lovely.”