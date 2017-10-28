Line-ups: Milan-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Milan use Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu to support Nikola Kalinic, while Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic start for Juventus at San Siro.

It kicks off at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action while giving your views on the LIVEBLOG.

This has always been a prestigious fixture in the Italian football calendar and it’s no different this evening, as the Rossoneri got back on track with Wednesday’s 4-1 victory at Chievo and Juve could temporarily go top of the table.

Vincenzo Montella put a halt to the crisis and kept hold of his job after one point from four Serie A rounds, while he already beat Juventus twice last season.

The first was 1-0 in this fixture, then again on penalties in December’s Italian Super Cup clash in Doha.

However, Juve have won eight of their last nine Serie A meetings with Milan, home and away, so will be feeling confident.

Mandzukic returns from suspension to bolster the attack with Cuadrado, as Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi are sent to the bench.

Claudio Marchisio, Mattia De Sciglio and Blaise Matuidi are not fully fit, with Benedikt Howedes, Marko Pjaca and Medhi Benatia are injured.

This means Allegri has chosen no summer signings in the starting XI, but Daniele Rugani is picked rather than Andrea Barzagli.

Milan miss Jack Bonaventura, Davide Calabria and Andrea Conti, as well as suspended former Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, so look to Cristian Zapata rather than Mateo Musacchio to complete the back three.

Ignazio Abate comes in on the flank with Fabio Borini on the other side.

These sides have not shared the spoils in Serie A since February 2012, Milan picking up two wins and eight defeats.

Milan: G Donnarumma; Zapata, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Abate, Kessie, Biglia, Borini; Suso, Calhanoglu; Kalinic

Milan bench: A Donnarumma, Storari, Paletta, Musacchio, Gomez, Montolivo, Locatelli, Mauri, Cutrone, Andre Silva

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Chiellini, Rugani, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Matuidi, Marchisio, Bentancur, Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa