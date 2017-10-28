Line-ups: Roma-Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Roma make changes as they host Bologna – and Eusebio Di Francesco’s son – with Gregoire Defrel, Alessandro Florenzi and Stephan El Shaarawy.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the LIVEBLOG.

The Giallorossi have been putting together strong results lately, but are without injured Kostas Manolas, Emerson Palmieri and Rick Karsdorp.

With Chelsea coming up in the Champions League, they are tempted to rest a few players, such as Radja Nainggolan, Aleksandar Kolarov and Diego Perotti.

Florenzi starts at right-back, with Defrel and El Shaarawy flanking Edin Dzeko.

It’s a family reunion at the Stadio Olimpico, as Bologna winger Federico Di Francesco is the son of Roma Coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Roberto Donadoni’s men have a bit of an injury crisis, missing Rodrigo Palacio, Saphir Taider, Vasilis Torosidis, Ibrahima Mbaye and goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.

Angelo Da Costa therefore takes over in goal, with Bruno Petkovic as the centre-forward, supported by Di Francesco and Italy international Simone Verdi. It means even with Palacio injured, Mattia Destro is still on the bench.

Roma: Alisson; Florenzi, Fazio, Juan Jesus, Peres; Pellegrini, De Rossi, Strootman; Defrel, Dzeko, El Shaarawy

Roma bench: Skorupski, Lobont, Kolarov, Moreno, Castan, Pellegrini, Gonalons, Gerson, Under, Schick, Perotti

Bologna: Da Costa; Krafth, Helander, Gonzalez, Masina; Poli, Pulgar, Nagy; Verdi, Petkovic, Di Francesco

Bologna bench: Santurro, Maietta, De Maio, Krejci, Crisetig, Donsah, Falletti, Okwonkwo, Destro